Genesis X Convertible concept, an all-electric car unveiled: All details

Genesis, an automobile giant, has showcased its all electric convertible concept known as the X Convertible, highlighting its commitment to produce luxury car ownership. The convertible is a four seater and it is the last in the trio of concepts by the automaker which showcases the company’s luxury and premium technology.
The X Convertible car will come with the two-door coupe X concept from 2021 and the high-performance X Speedium concept which was unveiled in April this year.
The luxury division of the Hyundai says that the X Convertible concept marks a significant step in its ‘Athletic Elegance’ design language. The car features short overhangs, long bonnet and a long wheelbase.
The Convertible’s front end has a unique quad-LED light design with design similar to the company’s first internal-combustion models. At the rear, the car comes fitted with the same quad tail-lights as the X Speedium Coupe and the X Concept, whereas the tailgate is inspired by the wings and crest of the Genesis logo.
Cooling of the brakes has been highlighted by the use of special wheels that use concave aero dish and the cooling function for the powertrain and batteries has been shifted to the front bumper.
This concept car features a bright white finish which the automaker states is inspired by the white crane - a symbol of sanctity and nobility in the company’s home of South Korea.
The automaker hinted at its sustainability push in the cabin. The latest concept’s four individual seats are made from recyclable wool fabric, claims the company. The primary colours used are Dancheong Orange and Giwa Navy. A large wraparound digital instrument cluster comes integrated into the centre console.
To recall, it was reported last year that Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis might make an entrance in India. The Genesis brand was initially launched in markets like USA and China under the Hyundai brand. However, the South Korean company later decided to make it a separate entity. The brand was first launched in 2015.
Genesis cars compete with the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW. A Genesis car has even been spotted on Indian roads but there has been no official information about the brand in India.
