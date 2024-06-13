German auto giant Mercedes Benz commits ₹3,000 crore investment in Maharashtra: State Industries Minister Uday Sama
Mercedes Benz will invest ₹3,000 crore in Maharashtra, announced Industries Minister Uday Samant during his Germany visit. This investment is expected to boost employment and strengthen the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government's industrial sector reputation ahead of the assembly elections.
