Mercedes Benz, the renowned German automobile manufacturer, is set to invest ₹3,000 crore in Maharashtra, according to a recent announcement by the state’s Industries Minister, Uday Samant. The investment, confirmed during Samant's visit to Germany, is expected to significantly boost employment in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his tour, Minister Samant engaged in discussions with senior executives of Mercedes Benz, exploring various avenues for investment within the state. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Samant expressed optimism about the substantial economic impact of this investment. "Mercedes Benz will invest ₹3,000 crore in Maharashtra this year. This will help create employment opportunities in the state," he remarked.

This strategic move is anticipated to bolster the image of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition government ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The administration has been facing criticism from opposition parties over concerns that Maharashtra is losing major industrial projects to other states, notably Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement of this significant investment by Mercedes Benz is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the state's industrial sector, reaffirming Maharashtra's position as a favorable destination for global investors.

(With inputs from PTI)

