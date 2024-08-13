German luxury, Chinese battery: Fire calls for disclosures on key EV component
SummaryA fire sparked by a Mercedes-Benz EV that used a battery from a lesser-known Chinese company has led to calls for greater transparency from automakers on the batteries they use.
SEOUL—The uproar over a Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle that burst into flames in South Korea this month wasn’t only about fire safety. Outrage emerged over the lesser-known Chinese battery maker, Farasis Energy.
