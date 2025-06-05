Get benefits up to ₹40,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber from June 6 to 161 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Renault India offers benefits on its product range, including Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models, from June 6 to 16.
Renault India has announced benefits for its entire product range, which includes models such as the Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV, and Triber MPV. As part of its promotional campaign, these benefits will be available on the aforementioned cars between 6 and 16 June. Additionally, the automaker has stated that these benefits will be available on the RXT, RXT+, and RXZ trims of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.
Take a look at the offers:
Renault Kwid offers
The Renault Kwid is the most affordable model in the French automaker's Indian product line. It is also one of the most budget-friendly and feature-packed hatchbacks available in the market. The Renault Kwid was a top seller for the brand before the launch of the Kiger. Priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Renault Kwid is an entry-level hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options include a manual gearbox and an AMT unit.
Renault Kiger
The car manufacturer launched the Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV to tap the huge potential in the segment, and the model became its bestselling product in the country since then. The Renault Kiger is priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹11.23 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes as a competitor to some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include models such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc. Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG combination on offer as well. Transmission choices for the SUV include a manual gearbox, a CVT and an AMT unit.
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber is one of the most affordable MPVS in the country, priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This budget-friendly seven-seater MPV competes with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and transmission options include a manual gearbox and an AMT unit.