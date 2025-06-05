Explore
Business News/ Auto News / Get benefits up to 40,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber from June 6 to 16
BackBack

Renault India has announced benefits for its entire product range, which includes models such as the Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV, and Triber MPV. As part of its promotional campaign, these benefits will be available on the aforementioned cars between 6 and 16 June. Additionally, the automaker has stated that these benefits will be available on the RXT, RXT+, and RXZ trims of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.

Take a look at the offers:

1

Renault Kwid offers

The Renault Kwid is the most affordable model in the French automaker's Indian product line. It is also one of the most budget-friendly and feature-packed hatchbacks available in the market. The Renault Kwid was a top seller for the brand before the launch of the Kiger. Priced between 4.70 lakh and 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Renault Kwid is an entry-level hatchback powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options include a manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

2

Renault Kiger

The car manufacturer launched the Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV to tap the huge potential in the segment, and the model became its bestselling product in the country since then. The Renault Kiger is priced between 6.15 lakh and 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes as a competitor to some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include models such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc. Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG combination on offer as well. Transmission choices for the SUV include a manual gearbox, a CVT and an AMT unit.

3

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is one of the most affordable MPVS in the country, priced between 6.15 lakh and 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This budget-friendly seven-seater MPV competes with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, and transmission options include a manual gearbox and an AMT unit.
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,562.1%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,200.7%
Mahindra And Mahindra
₹3,051.95%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹12,164.25%
Tata Motors
₹709.95%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue