Get benefits up to 40,000 on Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber from June 6 to 16

Renault India has announced benefits for its entire product range, which includes models such as the Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV, and Triber MPV. As part of its promotional campaign, these benefits will be available on the aforementioned cars between 6 and 16 June. Additionally, the automaker has stated that these benefits will be available on the RXT, RXT+, and RXZ trims of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.

Take a look at the offers: