Get this upcoming electric motorcycle online on Flipkart. Here's how

Matter, a start-up based in Ahmedabad, has revealed a partnership with Flipkart, a leading Indian e-commerce company, to sell their upcoming electric motorcycle, Aera. Interested customers will have the option to pre-book the Aera on Flipkart, which will be available for sale later this year. Matter assures a seamless booking process, as well as access to various benefits and deals on the e-commerce platform.

The start-up has expressed its goal of delivering a superior customer experience through various channels, such as online, mobile, and physical dealerships. Its collaboration with Flipkart leverages the e-commerce giant's vast reach, knowledge of customer preferences, and expertise in online marketplaces, ensuring a hassle-free purchasing process for consumers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO - Matter, said, “Matter aspires to make electric vehicles accessible across demographics and regions. In the era of smartphones and the internet, Ecommerce provides uniform reach across the stratum, and this is where our collaboration with Flipkart will extend the reach to broader audience helping them to access and adopt the new age mobility and sustainable technology that is set to create a better future leading into the 22nd Century."

Bharat Kumar BS, Director - Category Head Electronics Devices and Automobiles, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown marketplace, Flipkart has been at the forefront of fuelling innovation and fulfilling customer’s evolving needs and the launch of Matter Aera that our customers across 25 districts across India covering over 2000 pin codes will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the Matter Aera motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits. As a company committed to fostering sustainable practices, we look forward to collaborating with Matter to further expand our portfolio of EVs and continue to encourage eco-friendly commuting practices."

Matter had announced the Aera electric motorcycle last year, which will be the first geared electric motorcycle upon its launch. It will be available in four variants - 4000, 5000, 5000+, and 6000+.

The Aera 6000+ offers an estimated range of around 150 km on a single charge, while the other variants promise 125 km on a single charge. Initially, Matter will launch the 5000 series with prices ranging from ₹1.44 lakh for the 5000 variant to ₹1.54 lakh for the 5000+ variant, excluding showroom prices. The remaining variants will be introduced at a later stage, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.