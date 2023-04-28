Get this upcoming electric motorcycle online on Flipkart. Here's how

Get this upcoming electric motorcycle online on Flipkart. Here's how2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:57 PM IST
The start-up has expressed its goal of delivering a superior customer experience through various channels, such as online, mobile, and physical dealerships. Its collaboration with Flipkart leverages the e-commerce giant's vast reach.
Matter, a start-up based in Ahmedabad, has revealed a partnership with Flipkart, a leading Indian e-commerce company, to sell their upcoming electric motorcycle, Aera. Interested customers will have the option to pre-book the Aera on Flipkart, which will be available for sale later this year. Matter assures a seamless booking process, as well as access to various benefits and deals on the e-commerce platform.
