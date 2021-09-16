Global automakers slashing production forecasts to rebalance the sector

The cutbacks have come hard and fast: The world’s largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., this month revised down its production forecast for the year. Other Japanese manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have done the same, bringing the combined figure to over 1 million cars. In the U.K., output fell sharply in July, marking the worst performance in that month since 1956. In the U.S., supply was 50% below last year’s level and 70% below 2019 at end of August, according to Cox Automotive. Meanwhile production could be lowered by more than 450,000 vehicles in North America in the second half of the year – and 1.5 million units for the whole year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}