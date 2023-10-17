Global NCAP crash test: Tata Safari, Harrier gets 5-star rating. Details here
The Safari and Harrier are based on the same vehicle platform, however the Safari offers a maximum capacity of seven passengers with the Harrier offering a maximum capacity of five
Tata Motors two Sports Utility Vehicle(SUVs) Safari and Harrier have achieved 5-star rating in the latest Global NCAP crash test. Both the SUVs have achieved the highest scores for adult and child safety in the Safe Car for India program. The voluntarily tests are amongst the final results in the campaign ahead of Bharat NCAP’s forthcoming activation.