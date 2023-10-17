Global NCAP crash test: Tata Safari, Harrier gets 5-star rating. Details here

Tata Motors two Sports Utility Vehicle(SUVs) Safari and Harrier have achieved 5-star rating in the latest Global NCAP crash test. Both the SUVs have achieved the highest scores for adult and child safety in the Safe Car for India program. The voluntarily tests are amongst the final results in the campaign ahead of Bharat NCAP’s forthcoming activation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Tata Harrier and Safari received 33.05 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection, resulting in a 5-star rating.

The Safari and Harrier are based on the same vehicle platform, however the Safari offers a maximum capacity of seven passengers with the Harrier offering a maximum capacity of five. Both models are equipped with six airbags and ESC as standard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier achieved a top star rating for adult and child occupants showing a stable structure and robust restraint systems strategy which offered good protection in our tests.

Both models showed full protection for child occupants in the dynamic tests. Both are fitted with ISOFIX anchorages, and a passenger airbag disabling switch, making them very versatile for transporting child occupants. The Safari and Harrier also meet requirements of UN127 and GTR9 for pedestrian protection as standard.

The models also comply with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements, with seatbelt reminders in all seating positions and offer optional ADAS technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “Global NCAP congratulates Tata on the five star twin model rating for the Safari and Harrier. This very strong result, the top adult and child safety score in our testing to date, confirms the manufacturer’s strong commitment to developing safer vehicles which we warmly welcome and applaud."

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is very satisfying to see Tata’s continuing commitment to high levels of safety performance. The top scoring result for the Safari and Harrier demonstrates an encouraging safety trend that we are confident will continue across the Indian automotive industry as Global NCAP’s testing transitions to the work of Bharat NCAP."

Global NCAP’s crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all models, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

