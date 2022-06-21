GM and Ford, driving to beat Tesla, turn on each other11 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 05:23 PM IST
Detroit’s greatest rivalry is intensifying in the race to dominate in electric vehicles; Silverado vs. F-150 Lightning
Mary Barra, General Motors Co.’s chief executive, spent weeks preparing for an onstage unveiling of the electric Chevrolet Silverado, GM’s big play in the fledgling market for battery-powered pickup trucks.