GM and Ford, driving to beat Tesla, turn on each other

GM executives say they have the scale to offer models across a wider price spectrum than Tesla’s, expanding EVs to a broader base of potential customers. GM next year plans to launch a Chevy Equinox SUV priced around $30,000, an affordable part of the EV market that company executives say Tesla and other auto makers are ignoring. Tesla CEO Elon Musk in January said the company is no longer working on an $25,000 EV that it had planned, instead focusing on other projects.