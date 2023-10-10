GM lays off another 200 UAW striking workers

These layoffs have now affected the Detroit-based auto major's sixth assembly plant, and the number of affected workers has risen to about 2,300.

General Motors on October 9 announced the layoff of almost 200 more employees, attributing it to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, as per a Reuters report. These layoffs have now affected the auto major's sixth plant.

Last week, the Detroit-based company stated that around 2,100 workers were impacted by the strike at two assembly plants in Missouri and Michigan, along with 18 parts distribution centers. The recent update from GM reveals that the number of affected workers has risen to about 2,300. This includes 70 layoffs at the Lansing, Michigan, stamping plant and approximately 70 more at a Toledo, Ohio, plant, it added.

GM clarified that employees are not expected to return until the strike is resolved.

GM's updated offer did not align with the 23 percent pay raise suggested by Ford. On Friday, the UAW communicated that GM had agreed to include workers at joint venture battery plants under union contracts, but as of Monday, GM provided no specific details, the report noted.

The layoffs are across the board. Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, announced on Monday that an additional 570 workers in Michigan and Indiana would be furloughed, bringing the total to 640. They also attributed this decision to the impact of the UAW strike, particularly due to storage constraints.

And Ford disclosed that it was furloughing another 70 employees in Michigan because of the strike, bringing the overall count to 1,865.

The long war Unions engaged in contract negotiations within the automotive, shipping, and healthcare sectors have utilized labour actions this year to unsettle employers. Surveys indicate widespread American support for the unions' demands, Reuters reported.

Over the past year, workers in freight rail and employees at FedEx have initially rejected agreements negotiated between unions and companies, later reaching resolutions.

The UAW has been conducting a targeted strike against Detroit Three automakers' facilities since September 15. Approximately 25,000 out of 146,000 UAW employees at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis are participating in the strike. UAW President Shawn Fain stated on Friday that the union would not extend the strikes, citing progress in negotiations.

Canadian workers at GM also face a contract talk deadline at midnight on Monday (0400 GMT on Tuesday), potentially leading to another strike.

Money talks On Monday, Deutsche Bank projected that GM has encountered a production loss of 34,176 vehicles due to the strike, Ford 21,296 vehicles, and Stellantis 18,893 vehicles. This has resulted in an overall reduction of $946 million in earnings for the Detroit Three up to this point.

According to a trade group on Monday, Mexico's auto parts industry is anticipated to face a production setback of $412 million by Friday.

The Anderson Economic Group estimates a comprehensive economic loss of $5.5 billion by the end of the third full week of the strike. This includes lost wages amounting to $2.68 billion, automaker losses of $1.6 billion, supplier losses of $1.26 billion, and dealer and customer losses.

