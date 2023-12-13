GM Moves Forward After Strike, Focusing on Cost Cuts and EVs

General Motors’ finance chief has a balancing act to achieve as the company moves ahead under new labor contracts that will add billions of dollars in costs over roughly four years.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson must offset the higher costs while convincing investors that GM is on solid ground, even as its electric-vehicle and driverless-car businesses face challenges.

GM, like other Detroit automakers, recently agreed to a new contract with members of the United Auto Workers union. The deal, which will see workers’ base wages increase 25% over the 4½-year life of the contract, was ratified in November, ending a roughly six-week strike that cost the automaker about $200 million a week in profit.

Along with a union contract in Canada, it will add a total of $9.3 billion in costs over about four years, including $1.5 billion next year. GM aims to fully offset the higher costs in 2024, though the automaker hasn’t said how it plans to pay for the entire agreement.

“As we continue to move through the contract, I think we’ll be in a good position to be able to be proactive and offset those costs as well," Jacobson said. “But we still have work to do."

The finance chief said GM was already in cost-cutting mode in the lead-up to the labor negotiations.

The company in January outlined a plan to cut over $2 billion in annualized expenses by the end of next year by reducing head count and simplifying its product line. This was in part driven by developments in the labor market, Jacobson said, as union negotiations with companies such as Caterpillar, Deere and United Parcel Service resulted in significant wage and other benefit increases.

“We wanted to make sure we paved the way for the higher labor expenses that we saw coming," Jacobson said, adding that GM did underestimate the overall costs of the new contract by “a little bit."

Already, GM has cut over $800 million from its marketing budget and reduced head count through a voluntary employee separation package, which will add about $1 billion in savings annually. The cuts are being made across the company, GM said.

GM will offset the higher labor costs partially through the more than $2 billion in cuts and in part with ongoing cost reductions, the company said.

The new labor agreements with the UAW and unionized employees in Canada bring around $500 per vehicle in added costs next year for assembling a vehicle in North America. That increases to an average of $575 over the life of the contracts. Still unknown is whether costs will be passed along to consumers. Jacobson said prices are a function of demand in the market, adding that GM will be mindful that cars have gotten more expensive to buy.

GM last month said it would log a strong profit this year despite the strike that cut $1.1 billion from its bottom line in the third and fourth quarters. The company expects full-year operating profit of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion, after withdrawing its guidance in October during the strike.

Beyond the labor contract costs, the maker of Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac is looking to jump-start its flailing shares, which hit a three-year low last month, and reassure investors about the strength of its main business. GM detailed plans in late November for an accelerated $10 billion share repurchase, a significant increase from the $4.2 billion in cash returned to shareholders over the past seven quarters combined. Shares rose 9% the day GM outlined the buyback plans. The stock closed at $33.42 on Tuesday.

At the same time, GM’s autonomous vehicle business faces questions about its future. California regulators in October pulled San Francisco-based Cruise’s permit to operate driverless cars following an accident in which one of its cars dragged a pedestrian. Cruise, which has been ordered by a California regulator to testify over allegedly misleading comments it made about the incident, suspended its operations and later said it would focus on only one city—down from more than a dozen—once it resumes service, although it hasn’t given a timeline.

GM is working through two independent reviews, which will inform the path forward for the Cruise business, Jacobson said.

The EV business also has seen challenges. GM, like other companies, is delaying investment in EV production and scrapping near-term output targets, as consumer demand has waned for battery-powered cars. The automaker in October ditched a self-imposed target to build 400,000 electric vehicles by mid-2024, a surprise move for a company that has linked its future to the technology, anticipating that it will eventually phase out sales of gasoline-powered vehicles. GM also said in October that it would push back the opening of an electric-truck factory in suburban Detroit by a year.

But Jacobson is optimistic about GM’s EV business, saying the automaker aims to adapt as customer preferences shift. EV demand is growing, just not as fast as it once was, he said, adding that GM’s overall strategy hasn’t changed. The company expects to reach production capacity in North America for one million EVs by the end of 2025.

Asked whether the UAW agreement makes it more difficult to compete in the EV space, Jacobson said: “It certainly raises the cost to produce electric vehicles." He added, “I think it’s something that we can overcome, but it is something that we’ve got to watch."

Write to Jennifer Williams-Alvarez at jennifer.williams-alvarez@wsj.com