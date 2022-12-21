GM recalls 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs over fire risks in North America

GM recalls 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs over fire risks in North America1 min read . 06:09 AM IST
- About 120,000 US vehicles and 20,000 Canadian vehicles are impacted by the recall.
General Motors Co on Tuesday said that it is recalling 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America because the carpet could catch fire after a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.
The US automaker said the recall covers various 2017 through 2023 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles due to rare instances of front seatbelt pretensioner exhaust gases coming in contact with floor carpeting fibers, after a vehicle crash, which could cause a fire, as reported by Reuters. The company found three reports of fires that could have been caused by the problem. The severity of those was unknown.
As reported by AP, dealers will install metal foil along the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust.
Some vehicles will get a pretensioner cover, it said. Seat belt pretensioners have sensors that determine a crash is imminent, and they pull a passenger into the proper seating position before a crash, slowing the passenger’s speed.
This is not the first incident of recall due to fire. Last year in July, GM had issued a recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for fire risks after reports of two fires and said it would replace defective battery modules as needed.
Apart from this, recently, the company had also recalled 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare. The largest US automaker had said that the recall covers various Cadillac CT4 and CT5; Buick Envision; Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
(With inputs from agencies)