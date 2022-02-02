GM signals an easing of the car shortage

Normalization is a double-edged sword for Detroit. GM reported record profits for 2021 because its limited output forced consumers to compete for vehicles at dealers, and also because it prioritized the production of higher-margin models such as pickup trucks and big sport-utility vehicles. The company expects this second effect to unwind this year as it restores production of smaller SUVs and sedans, implying a less profitable mix of sales. Yet it is still banking on high prices given the continuing strength of consumer demand and the dearth of new vehicles available today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}