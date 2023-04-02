GM to drop Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support in its future EVs1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 04:15 PM IST
- General Motors is working closer with Google to use its in-house software with advanced systems on upcoming models
General Motors will remove Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support in its EVs in the future. According to a report by Motor 1, the company has announced the same via a press release. The report says that the changes won’t be overnight, but will take place eventually.
