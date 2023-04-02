General Motors will remove Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support in its EVs in the future. According to a report by Motor 1, the company has announced the same via a press release. The report says that the changes won’t be overnight, but will take place eventually.

The automaker, however, will retain the support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in combustion-powered vehicles as well as currently available EVs. As per the report, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will retain the features, but the upcoming GM Blazer EV will dump the support. The change will likewise be introduced for the Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Celestiq.

But you are probably wondering why General Motors is planning this change? The report says that the company is working closer with Google to use its in-house software with advanced systems on upcoming models. ‘GM states that future advanced driver-assist systems and complex vehicle displays will be better implemented using in-house software versus a phone passthrough,’ it says.

GM’s in-house system will be easily upgradeable for new features both from the automaker and third-party companies, it states.

The report quotes GM Chief Digital Officer Edward Kummer saying “As we scale our EVs and launch our Ultifi software platform, we can do more than ever before with in-vehicle technologies and over-the-air updates. All of this is allowing us to constantly improve the customer experience we can offer across our brands."