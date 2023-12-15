GM to lay off 1,300 workers at two Michigan plants
Another 350 out of 1,400 total workers at its Lansing Grand River plant will be laid off due to the end of Chevrolet Camaro production, but the factory will continue producing the Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5. GM said affected hourly employees will be offered positions at other factories.
General Motors said on Thursday it is laying off 1,300 workers at two Michigan auto factories in early January.
