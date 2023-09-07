Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / GM’s Counteroffer to UAW Shows Big Gap Remains as Strike Deadline Looms

GM’s Counteroffer to UAW Shows Big Gap Remains as Strike Deadline Looms

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST Nora Eckert ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

The automaker proposed a 10% wage increase, far short of the union’s 40% ask.

GM’s Counteroffer to UAW Shows Big Gap Remains as Strike Deadline Looms

General Motors delivered a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers union Thursday that shows the sides remain far apart on pay and other benefits, one week out from a strike deadline.

The Detroit carmaker offered a 10% wage increase among other benefits, far short of the UAW’s demand of at least a 40% wage hike. The offer follows a similar one from Ford Motor last week, which called for a 9% wage increase. Both companies also proposed additional inflation-protection payments and signing bonuses totaling more than $16,000.

UAW President Shawn Fain in a statement called the GM proposal insulting and said the company is wasting union members’ time. Last week, Fain responded similarly to the proposal from Ford.

Jeep-maker Stellantis is planning to deliver its counteroffer to the union by the end of the week, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The three companies face a deadline of Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. to reach tentative agreements with the UAW on a new four-year contract. Fain has said the union is prepared to strike at any of the three companies that haven’t reached a deal by that date, potentially taking 146,000 factory workers off the job.

Write to Nora Eckert at nora.eckert@wsj.com

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.