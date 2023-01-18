GM’s new hybrid Corvette will be its fastest yet
- Sports car will go on sale later this year, with a starting price of just over $104,000
The first gas-electric hybrid Corvette will also be the fastest version of the American sports car, General Motors Co. said Tuesday.
The first gas-electric hybrid Corvette will also be the fastest version of the American sports car, General Motors Co. said Tuesday.
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will start at just over $104,000 and go on sale later this year, 70 years after the first Corvette was unveiled.
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will start at just over $104,000 and go on sale later this year, 70 years after the first Corvette was unveiled.
The E-Ray can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in 2.5 seconds, about 0.1 second faster than the 2023 Corvette Z60, a spokesman for the auto maker said.
The car doesn’t have to be plugged in to be charged. Instead, the lithium-ion battery charges when the car slows down or breaks, GM said. It will still have the roaring V-8 engine the Corvette is known for. The battery will power the front wheels of the vehicle, the auto maker said.
GM first announced it was working on a hybrid Corvette last year. It also said it is working on a fully-electric version of the sports car, but GM hasn’t given a date for when that is coming. GM plans to phase out all gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.
Since it made its debut in 1953, the Corvette has become a pop-culture mainstay. It has appeared in several TV shows and movies, and has been mentioned in songs, including Prince’s 1982 hit “Little Red Corvette."
GM said the E-Ray can be bought as a coupe or a convertible, which will start at $111,000.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text