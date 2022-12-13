Global NCAP (GNCAP), a crash testing and safety watchdog, has recently conducted the crash test for three of Maruti Suzuki’s hatchbacks. As per the report from the GNCAP, the Swift, S-Presso and Ignis from Maruti Suzuki have received a one-star rating. Notably, only Swift received a one-star rating in both Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories. Whereas, the S-Presso and Ignis could not perform well and received zero stars in the Child Occupant protection tests.

It is noteworthy that GNCAP has given one star rating to a vehicle made and sold in India for the first time since the single-airbag S-Presso was tested in the year 2020. Neither of the Maruti models provide ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. Thus, all three demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift showed decent frontal impact with great protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck but driver’s chest showed weak protection and passenger’s chest displayed decent protection. Although, the driver's knees and passenger’s right knee showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

Speaking of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, it offers a fine frontal impact to the driver's and passenger's head and neck. Driver’s chest showed weak protection and the passenger's chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed average marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

The S-Presso offered decent frontal impact to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck while the driver;s chest showed poor protection leading to a one star capping and passenger’s chest showed marginal protection. Marginal protection is offered for driver’s knees as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia.

These GNCAP test results also comprised scores for Mahindra Scorpio-N that came out with flying colours. The model five stars in adult occupant protection and three stars in child occupant protection.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s (M&M) sub-four meter compact sports utility vehicle XUV300 has bagged 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection, said Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) on Tuesday.

GNCAP or Global NCAP is an agency that tests motor vehicle safety. The crash tests were conducted on XUV300’s right hand drive variants with two airbags, which is standard across the range.