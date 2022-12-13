GNCAP crash test results: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis, S-Presso get 1-star rating

Global NCAP (GNCAP), a crash testing and safety watchdog, has recently conducted the crash test for three of Maruti Suzuki’s hatchbacks. As per the report from the GNCAP, the Swift, S-Presso and Ignis from Maruti Suzuki have received a one-star rating. Notably, only Swift received a one-star rating in both Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories. Whereas, the S-Presso and Ignis could not perform well and received zero stars in the Child Occupant protection tests.

