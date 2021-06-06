Goa, Kerala to procure 30,000 two, three-wheeler EVs under partnership with CESL

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), CPSE under Ministry of Power has forged key partnerships with state governments of Goa, and Kerala to procure over 30,000 two- and three-wheelers. This is the first entry to the 2W and 3W segments in the country. The ministry of power claims that its solutions are designed to deliver affordable financial solutions to buyers.

Additionally, CESL has entered in strategic relationships with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), TVS Motor Company, JBM Renewables Pvt Ltd., and Fortum India. Under these agreements, CESL and the private companies will jointly undertake the expansion and adoption of EV ecosystem.

This will entail the setting up of public charging infrastructure, better technological adoption in charging, explore best practices and business models as also the availability of potential customer segments for demand augmentation.

These agreements will also include the development of highway and expressway Charge Point Operators. The feasibility of park and charge facility to customers across all EV segments will also be explored as part of the project.

CESL will contribute to India’s electric adoption, staying true to our brand purpose, TVS IQUBE CHARGE. LIFE. This year TVS IQUBE will be available in over 20 cities in India. In addition to its home charging options, it will be the TVS dealership charging network, and the emerging public charging ecosystem, with strong players like CESL that will accelerate India’s EV journey.

CESL is a newly established subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited, itself a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Convergence focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change.

