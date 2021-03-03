Goa-based EV maker Kabira Mobility claims over 6000 bookings in Feb

Last month, Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based electric vehicle start-up launched two electric bikes KM3000 and KM4000 in India. The company had also opened bookings for the two bikes post-launch.

The EV startup has announced that they were booked completely in less than 96 hours. The company had earlier targeted 5000 bookings. However, the total bookings had reached 6,100 by the end of 28 February.

The startup claims that the pre-bookings are currently out of stock and will resume shortly. Users can register for the test rides of KM3000 and KM4000 from 1 April. These test drives will be available in major cities. The final delivery of these Bikes is scheduled from 1 May, in select Tier - I cities across India.

Kabira Mobility is aiming at opening authorised dealerships across tier 1 cities by the end of April, 2021 and major tier 2 cities in South India.

"With the Launch of KM3000 & KM4000, we are moving one step closer towards our Dream of Emission Free Mobility and our Community has shown their Trust, Support & Dedication towards achieving our common Goal", said Mr Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility.

The KM3000 comes with a peak power of 6000W and is priced at ₹1, 26,990 (ex-showroom-Goa), whereas KM4000 has a peak power of 8000W and is priced at ₹1,36,990 (ex-showroom-Goa).

The company claims that these bikes are 'Made in India' and come equipped with Combi-brakes, fast charging and roadside assistance. The electric bikes can achieve a top speed of up to 120kmph (100kmph for KM3000) and a riding range of up to 150 km (120 km for KM3000) on a single charge.

KM3000 has a kerb weight of 138 kilograms, while the KM4000 weighs 147 kilograms and has been designed as a 'naked bike'. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on two modes, charging on Eco mode take 6hrs 30 mins to fully charge the power packs and Boost mode can charge 80% of the battery in just 50 minutes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via