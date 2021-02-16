Goa-based start-up launches two new electric bikes

Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based start-up today announced the launch of two new electric bikes - KM3000 and KM4000 through a virtual launch. The bikes were unveiled by the Power & Renewable Energy Minister of Goa, Nilesh Cabral.

The KM3000 comes with a peak power of 6000W and is priced at ₹1, 26,990 (ex-showroom-Goa), whereas KM4000 has a peak power of 8000W and is priced at ₹1,36,990 (ex-showroom-Goa). The company has announced that deliveries of these bikes will start from May this year.

Kabira Mobility will open bookings for these bikes from 20 February and both models will be initially available in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa and Dharwad.

View Full Image The KM 4000 is designed as a 'Naked bike'

The company claims that these bikes are 'Made in India' and come equipped with Combi-brakes, fast charging and roadside assistance. The electric bikes can achieve a top speed of up to 120kmph (100kmph for KM3000) and a riding range of up to 150 km (120 km for KM3000) on a single charge.

KM3000 has a kerb weight of 138 kilograms, while the KM4000 weighs 147 kilograms and has been designed as a 'naked bike'. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on two modes, charging on Eco mode take 6hrs 30 mins to fully charge the power packs and Boost mode can charge 80% of the battery in just 50 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaibir S Siwach - CEO of Kabira Mobility said, "It gives us immense pleasure to be there to launch these 'Made in India' hi-speed electric bikes. These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today's young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India. We aim to create a strong network that will provide our customers with a world-class experience and encourage the electric super biking segment in India."

