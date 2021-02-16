Goa-based start-up launches two new electric bikes

Speaking on the occasion, Jaibir S Siwach - CEO of Kabira Mobility said, "It gives us immense pleasure to be there to launch these 'Made in India' hi-speed electric bikes. These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today's young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India. We aim to create a strong network that will provide our customers with a world-class experience and encourage the electric super biking segment in India."