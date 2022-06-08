GoMechanic launches extended warrant packages for all car models1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 07:43 PM IST
- Go extended warranty pack starts at ₹200 a month
GoMechanic has launched a range of extended warranty packages for all types of car brands and models in India. GoMechanic offers 5 warranty packages, including an authorised warranty, 360-degree protection, engine warranty, suspension cover, and brake warranty. These extended warranty packages are available across 60+ cities in India and starting price of ₹200/month.