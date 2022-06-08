GoMechanic has launched a range of extended warranty packages for all types of car brands and models in India. GoMechanic offers 5 warranty packages, including an authorised warranty, 360-degree protection, engine warranty, suspension cover, and brake warranty. These extended warranty packages are available across 60+ cities in India and starting price of ₹200/month.

GoMechanic’s extended warranty package also covers consumables and labour costs, and wear and tear. It also offers free Roadside Assistance (RSA) if the user is stranded anywhere where GoMechanic has operational services.

GoMechanic’s extended warranty packages are compatible with all Indian popular car brands and models. These cars (which apply for extended warranty) undergo an exhaustive set of checks before getting approved. If the car passes the check, it gets warranty coverage with no restrictions. The warranty is flexible, and customers can select the type of warranty they require for their vehicle and can be availed yearly for as low as ₹999 with no-cost EMI option.

Currently, their extended warranty is available in 60+ Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities PAN India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Agra, Amritsar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Kanpur, Meerut, amongst others.

According to GoMechanic’s in-house research, 65% of car owners are dissatisfied with the extended warranty services because of the lengthy claim process and lack of transparency. However, 70% of users preferred warranties covering wear and tear, critical systems, and emergency roadside assistance.

Rishabh Karwa, Co-Founder, GoMechanic, said, "Our Extended Warranty plan is for users looking for hassle-free car ownership. It offers a flexible and affordable approach to users to handpick the type of warranty that suits them. Whether they are a mile muncher or an occasional driver, whether it's a new or pre owned car- we have the required Extended Warranty plan for them."