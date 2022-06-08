GoMechanic launches extended warrant packages for all car models

GoMechanic’s extended warranty packages are compatible with all Indian popular car brands and models. These cars (which apply for extended warranty) undergo an exhaustive set of checks before getting approved. If the car passes the check, it gets warranty coverage with no restrictions. The warranty is flexible, and customers can select the type of warranty they require for their vehicle and can be availed yearly for as low as ₹999 with no-cost EMI option.

