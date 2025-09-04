NEW DELHI : Indian bike makers such as Royal Enfield Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd will soon have to grapple with higher taxes on their most premium products, with the GST Council having decided to raise the tax on two-wheelers with an engine capacity above 350cc to 40%. Earlier, such two-wheelers attracted 28% GST with a 3% cess, taking the total tax to 31%.

The government simultaneously decreased the tax on two-wheelers below 350cc, which covers the entire mass-market segment, from 28% to 18% to boost demand. However, executives at premium bike makers said the decision to have two separate tax slabs for two-wheelers would end up hurting domestic companies' global ambitions.

Siddhartha Lal, chairperson of Eicher Motors, Enfield's parent company, had requested the government for a single tax rate for all two-wheelers, saying differential taxation would put premium bikes makers at a disadvantage. This in turn would end up shrinking the segment, hurting the ability of domestic firms to invest in exports, he said.

“Indian brands already dominate the small-capacity segment worldwide, and through heavy investment we are now making deep inroads into mid-capacity motorcycles," Lal said in a post on social media. “To sustain this momentum, a uniform GST of 18% across all two-wheelers is critical."

Growth in premium motorcycles (350cc and above) has outpaced that of the overall market. Overall, two-wheeler sales grew 9% in FY25, while premium motorcycle sales in the domestic market grew more than 33% to around 171,000 units. Around 155,000 premium bikes were exported in FY25, marking more than 30% growth.

Minimum price hike: ₹ 20,000

Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield dominate the market for premium bikes above 350cc capacity with a nearly 90% combined market share. Bajaj's offerings include Dominar, KTM Duke, while Royal Enfield's include Himalayan and Super Meteor. Companies such as Hero and Honda have a relatively small presence in bikes above 350cc.



Bikes above 350cc typically cost more than ₹2 lakh. Bajaj Dominar 400, for instance, is priced at ₹2.37 lakh while Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 is priced at ₹2.85 lakh. If the 9% tax increase is passed on to consumers, the cost of such vehicles will increase by at least ₹20,000.

Analysts expect both companies will have to raise prices and to see a hit to their sales. However in absolute terms, Bajaj’s sales volume only had 4% contribution from the premium segment in the domestic market, compared to 8% for Royal Enfield.

“[The tax hike] could lead to an around 7% price increase in the 350cc-plus segment," said Mrunmayee Jogalekar, auto & FMCG research analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investments Intermediates Ltd. "Bajaj Auto has a low-single-digit (around 3%) share of volume from this segment. So the impact is on a small portion of the portfolio." he added.

“For Royal Enfield, its up-to-350cc segment (81% of sales volume) stands to benefit, while its 350cc-plus domestic segment (8%) will be adversely impacted by the higher GST rate," analysts at Motilal Oswal wrote in a note on 4 September.

Of Bajaj's four million two-wheeler sales in India and abroad in FY25, 154,916 were premium bikes above 350cc . Royal Enfield sold a total of million units in India and abroad during the year, of which 141,232 were above 350cc, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Neither company reveals its revenue by segment.

Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO of BMW Group India, said, "For premium motorcycles below 350cc, the reduction of GST to 18% is set to spur demand. However, the increase in GST to 40% for motorcycles above 350cc will have a negative impact on the mid- and high-end segments, which have been seeing good growth for the past few years." BMW sells a few 350cc-plus bikes in India.

Request for comment from Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto did not elicit an immediate response.

Exports: small but meaningful

Leaders at both companies have previously said that though exports are still a small portion of their overall business they provide a significant boost to margins.

Although the share of KTM bikes in Bajaj’s overall exports was around 5% on average before operational problems at the brand started last year, it is important from a revenue and profit perspective. KTM is an Austrian manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles, bicycles, and sports cars, founded in 1934, which is now owned by Bajaj Auto. In November 2024, KTM entered bankruptcy, after which Bajaj Auto took full control of the company from Pierer Bajaj AG, with whom it jointly owned the brand before the buyout.

“Had it not been for the short-term setback on KTM exports, our revenue growth would have been nearing double digits and Ebitda growth in the teens, given the margin-accretive business that it is," Dinesh Thapar, chief financial officer at Bajaj Auto said during the Q3 analyst call on 28 January.

Facing higher taxes the domestic market, premium bike makers will be under increasing pressure to absorb the costs and shrink their margins or pass them to consumers and potentially hamper sales growth. This could end up hurting their ability to invest in expanding their networks overseas.

“A differential rate would dramatically shrink the domestic >350cc segment and choke the investment needed for India to compete globally," Lal wrote in his post.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were up 0.5% and those of Royal Enfield up 1.47% around 12.30 pm on Thursday, against a 1.38% rise in the Nifty Auto index.