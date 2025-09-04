For premium bike makers Eicher and Bajaj Auto, GST reforms are a double-edge sword
While the GST Council has cut the tax on two-wheelers under 350cc from 28% to 18%, it has raised the effective tax on premium bikes (above 350cc) from 31% to 40%. Eicher and Bajaj account for about 90% of the premium market, but one is better placed to tackle the tax hike.
NEW DELHI : Indian bike makers such as Royal Enfield Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd will soon have to grapple with higher taxes on their most premium products, with the GST Council having decided to raise the tax on two-wheelers with an engine capacity above 350cc to 40%. Earlier, such two-wheelers attracted 28% GST with a 3% cess, taking the total tax to 31%.