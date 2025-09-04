Although the share of KTM bikes in Bajaj’s overall exports was around 5% on average before operational problems at the brand started last year, it is important from a revenue and profit perspective. KTM is an Austrian manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles, bicycles, and sports cars, founded in 1934, which is now owned by Bajaj Auto. In November 2024, KTM entered bankruptcy, after which Bajaj Auto took full control of the company from Pierer Bajaj AG, with whom it jointly owned the brand before the buyout.