Got firecracker spots on your car? Here are 5 tips to bring the shine back…

After the festive sparkle fades, many car owners notice dull patches or burnt specks on their vehicles after the Diwali festivities end, owing to firecrackers. The tiny particles of ash, chemicals, and metallic residue from crackers can cling to the surface, damaging the paint, glass, and chrome elements if ignored. Here’s how to safely bring your car’s original shine back in just a few steps:

1. Rinse off the residue right away Don’t let the dust or soot sit on your car. The longer it stays, the more likely it is to cause corrosion or stains.

Use plain water first to wash away loose particles.

Avoid wiping the car when it’s dry. It can scratch the paint. If possible, use a pressure washer to clean crevices better. 2. Use a pH-balanced shampoo and microfiber cloth Switch to a mild car shampoo instead of household detergents or shampoos. Detergents and harsh shampoos can strip away wax but also make the paint dull or discoloured.

Use a microfiber cloth or mitt to clean gently in a non-circular motion to avoid causing swirl marks. A two-bucket wash method (one for soap, one for rinse) further reduces the chance of scratching.

3. Check for tough stains or burn marks Once the car is clean, inspect the surface under sunlight. Small brownish or whitish spots could be burn marks caused by chemical residue.

Apply a gentle rubbing compound or paint cleaner to affected areas.

Avoid using abrasive materials or hard brushes. For deep or persistent marks, it’s best to visit a professional detailer to prevent further damage.

4. Restore gloss with wax or polish Polishing the car after cleaning helps revive its gloss and offers a layer of protection against pollutants.

Use a good-quality car wax or sealant.

Apply it in small sections using circular motions, then buff it off with a soft microfiber towel. This step not only enhances shine but also makes future cleanups easier.

5. Don’t ignore glass and chrome finishes Firecracker smoke often leaves residue on mirrors, headlights, and chrome trims.

Use an automotive glass cleaner or a vinegar-water mix for glass parts.

Apply metal polish to chrome for a bright, streak-free finish. Clean these areas last to avoid re-contaminating freshly washed surfaces.