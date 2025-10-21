Got firecracker spots on your car? Here are 5 tips to bring the shine back…

After the festive sparkle fades, many car owners notice dull patches or burnt specks on their vehicles after the Diwali festivities end, owing to firecrackers. The tiny particles of ash, chemicals, and metallic residue from crackers can cling to the surface, damaging the paint, glass, and chrome elements if ignored. Here’s how to safely bring your car’s original shine back in just a few steps:
Don’t let the dust or soot sit on your car. The longer it stays, the more likely it is to cause corrosion or stains.
Switch to a mild car shampoo instead of household detergents or shampoos. Detergents and harsh shampoos can strip away wax but also make the paint dull or discoloured.
Use a microfiber cloth or mitt to clean gently in a non-circular motion to avoid causing swirl marks. A two-bucket wash method (one for soap, one for rinse) further reduces the chance of scratching.
Once the car is clean, inspect the surface under sunlight. Small brownish or whitish spots could be burn marks caused by chemical residue.
For deep or persistent marks, it’s best to visit a professional detailer to prevent further damage.
Polishing the car after cleaning helps revive its gloss and offers a layer of protection against pollutants.
This step not only enhances shine but also makes future cleanups easier.
Firecracker smoke often leaves residue on mirrors, headlights, and chrome trims.
Clean these areas last to avoid re-contaminating freshly washed surfaces.
Consider a ceramic coating or paint protection film (PPF) if your car often stays outdoors during Diwali. These create a durable barrier that resists stains, heat, and scratches, keeping the car’s paint looking new longer.