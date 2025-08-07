New Delhi/Mumbai: The government’s proposal to give the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) the power to impose penalties will help strictly implement the upcoming fuel emission norms that the auto industry has termed “too aggressive", according to experts.

The government has authorized the bureau to verify compliance with Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency or CAFE norms, according to the draft Energy Conservation (Compliance Enforcement) Rules, 2025 released on 4 August. The case will be judged by the adjudicating officer of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, where the manufacturer’s head office is located.

The industry has 30 days to share its feedback on the proposal.

“The new proposal clears the entire process on how the penalty will be imposed. Due to confusion over the penalty imposition process, no OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has ever been penalized for violating norms," said Amit Bhatt, India managing director at International Council on Clean Transportation “With Cafe 3 and 4 norms coming soon, this is a signal that the government is serious about ensuring compliance with Cafe norms."

The government is finalizing CAFE 3 norms, which will be implemented on 1 April 2027. The industry, however, has strictly opposed the latest iteration of the fuel efficiency standards.

Under the second iteration of these standards, each company is allowed up to 113 grams of CO2 emissions per km on average, calculated by measuring the tailpipe emissions of an individual vehicle. However, according to the draft CAFE 3 rules prepared by the BEE, the ceiling will be further lowered to 91 grams.

In a letter to the ministry of power in December, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, which counts all major automakers as its members, said the proposed norms of BEE are “too aggressive and risk the sustainability of the Indian Auto Industry".

Recently, the automobile lobby held discussions seeking concessions for small cars and small commercial vehicles. While demand for relaxation for small cars has only been backed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd are said to have sought exemptions for small commercial vehicles weighing less than 3,500kg.

However, the new draft for commercial vehicle efficiency norms didn’t grant any concession to any category. The BEE’s latest draft of fuel efficiency norms covers heavy (N1), medium (N2) and light commercial vehicles (N3).

The final draft of CAFE norms for passenger vehicles has yet to be released.

Notwithstanding strict rules, the government has faced challenges in imposing any penalty on automakers in the past.

It delayed releasing a key emissions compliance report that showed eight automakers, including Hyundai Motor India, Kia India and Mahindra and Mahindra, failed to meet the CAFE-II norms in FY23, Mint reported on 22 October last year.

Legal experts said the notification of compliance enforcement rules can change that.

“CAFE norms have shifted from loose guidelines to a firm legal framework. Now, BEE can take action, state officers impose penalties, and carmakers must report and verify their data," said Aurelia Menezes, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. “Earlier norms lacked a clear penalty pathway; but now there is a clear process from detecting violations to collecting fines, shared by Centre and states."

Rahul Sundaram, partner at IndiaLaw LLP, said that automakers will have to file periodic CAFE data with BEE if the draft rules are implemented. “Non-compliance will now trigger a statutory, time-bound process and with penalty being imposed for any underachievement in accordance with the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001."