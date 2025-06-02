Govt plans coordinated approach for battery storage policy frameworks
Rituraj Baruah , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 02 Jun 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Summary
The aim is to have a cohesive growth trajectory for battery energy storage solutions.
New Delhi: The ministries of power, new and renewable energy (MNRE), and heavy industries (MHI) may come together for implementing policy measures for battery storage, a key energy transition space, in a coordinated and unified manner, said two people aware of the development.
