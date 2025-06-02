Govt plans coordinated approach for battery storage policy frameworks

Debi Prasad Dash, executive director, Netzero Energy Transition Association (Netra), an industry body, said: “The plan to work together on battery storage by different government departments is a welcome move. The heavy industries ministry is largely concerned on the supply side, in the manufacturing of batteries. The new & renewable energy ministry and power ministry are involved in demand aggregation for the power sector and renewable energy. Therefore, having a better coordination and collaboration would help in having a demand-supply parity."