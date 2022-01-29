Government proposes retrofitting CNG kits in BS-VI compliant vehicles

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It has been proposed that modifications be allowed only in vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes. As of now, retrofitting of CNG kit is allowed in BS-IV emission norms compliant vehicles
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to allow retrofitting of CNG kits in vehicles which are compliant with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms. The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification on this.
It has been proposed that modifications be allowed only in vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes.