Government proposes retrofitting CNG kits in BS-VI compliant vehicles

Govt proposes retrofitting CNG kits in BS-VI-compliant vehicles. (File Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Livemint

  • It has been proposed that modifications be allowed only in vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes. As of now, retrofitting of CNG kit is allowed in BS-IV emission norms compliant vehicles

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to allow retrofitting of CNG kits in vehicles which are compliant with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms. The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification on this. 

It has been proposed that modifications be allowed only in vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes.

As of now, retrofitting of CNG kit is allowed in BS-IV emission norms compliant vehicles.

The move is expected to reduce carbon emissions and boost adoption of cleaner fuel, in line with India's clean energy strategy.

Comments and suggestions have been invited from concerned stakeholders within thirty days, as per the statement from the ministry.

