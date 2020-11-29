Government to allow electric two-wheelers to run as taxis

The Government is under great pressure to work on critical issues such as air pollution. The Ministry of Roadways and Transport is taking a few initiatives to reduce the air pollution caused by vehicular traffic running on conventional fuels like petrol and diesel. During a meeting with the governing council members of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA), the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari announced that the government will now be permitting two-wheeler powered by electricity or biofuels can be operated as taxis.

During the meeting with the FADA members the union minister announced that two-wheelers powered by electricity or biofuels can operate by installing electronic meters.

The union minister emphasized on the need of such services in smaller cities. Where individuals can travel around in two-wheeler taxis to commute to railway stations or bus stops.

According to a report by CarAndBike, the union minister stated, "We are giving special permission for two-wheeler as a taxi. The two-wheeler on electric and biofuel, we are allowing that they can be used as a taxi with an electronic meter. We don't want to launch this scheme in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai, but small places where people want to go to the station or airport. It can be really useful for them, for one person. So now, we have already finalised rules and regulations for that. My suggestion is that if you can initiate this it would be a good business."

In order to develop an ecosystem around electric vehicles, the Indian government had also recently announced that around 69,000 petrol pumps in the country will get electric charging stations.

