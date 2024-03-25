Government's EV policy fuels investment surge in Indian Auto Sector: Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, others to bring new electric models
The Indian automotive sector is undergoing a significant transformation with a surge in electric vehicle (EV) initiatives, driven by a recent government policy aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions. Major players in the industry, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, as well as luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, are all gearing up to roll out an array of EV models over the next few years.