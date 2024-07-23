Govt clarifies EV incentive scheme ‘fund-limited’ till start of FAME-III, disbursals on ‘first come, first-serve’ basis
The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme will accept subsidy claims till the ₹500-crore outlay is exhausted or the end of the scheme on 31 July 2024, the government said.
New Delhi: The government has clarified that its Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), a demand-incentive scheme meant to act as a bridge between FAME-II and the upcoming FAME-III scheme, has limited funds, and subsidy claims will only be entertained till the scheme's ₹500-crore outlay is exhausted, or till the scheme ends on 31 July 2024.