Govt deepens localization checks under auto PLI, unsettling EV makers

New Delhi: A plan to seek deeper localization details of parts under the auto PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme has put electric vehicle (EV) makers on edge, with experts saying it is difficult for companies to trace sourcing details beyond immediate suppliers, especially among micro enterprises further down the value chain.
As India looks to reduce dependence on imported oil amid geopolitical uncertainty, government testing agencies are seeking information on tier-IV and tier-V suppliers of EV makers that provide raw materials such as chemicals, granules and processed metals, according to three people aware of the matter.
Localization under the ₹25,938-crore PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components is overseen by testing agencies such as Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX).