Govt defers mandatory six airbags rule for passenger cars by a year

Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority, minister Gadkari has said.
1 min read . 03:18 PM ISTAlisha Sachdev

  • The domestic automotive industry had sought a re-think on the rule amid rising regulatory costs making passenger vehicles, particularly those in the small, entry-level segments, unaffordable.

NEW DELHI: The Centre has deferred implementing a proposal, which makes it mandatory for passenger cars to have six airbags, by a year to 1 October 2023, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The rule was supposed to be effective, 1 October 2022. The domestic automotive industry had sought a re-think on the rule amid rising regulatory costs making passenger vehicles, particularly those in the small, entry-level segments, unaffordable.

“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," Gadkari said in a Twitter post.

"Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority", he added.

Gadkari had recently remarked that while some manufacturers had underlined issues in implement the proposal, most were willing.

