FASTag to stay: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has denied reports of satellite-based toll collection replacing the FASTag system from 1 May 2025, clarifying that no decision has been made by MoRTH or the National Highways Authority of India.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has officially denied reports suggesting that satellite-based toll collection would replace the existing FASTag system from 1 May 2025. In a statement issued recently, the ministry clarified that no such decision has been taken by either MoRTH or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"This is to clarify that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from 1st May 2025," said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

Instead, the government is focusing on trialling a new barrier-less tolling mechanism that integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with the current FASTag infrastructure. The advanced system aims to allow seamless vehicle movement through toll plazas without the need to halt, thereby reducing congestion and travel time.

The ANPR-FASTag system works by combining high-resolution ANPR cameras that detect vehicle number plates with FASTag RFID readers for automated toll deductions. Under this model, vehicles will be identified and charged without stopping at toll booths. The initiative is being piloted at select toll plazas across the country.

The ministry also noted that e-notices will be issued to motorists who fail to comply with toll payment norms, and non-payment could lead to FASTag suspension along with other penalties under the VAHAN system.

NHAI has already begun inviting bids for the implementation of the ANPR-FASTag system at designated locations. The government will assess the system’s performance, efficiency, and user feedback before deciding on a wider rollout.

In the meantime, all toll plazas on national highways will continue to operate under the existing ICD 2.5 protocol, which enables real-time FASTag verification. Users are encouraged to link their FASTag wallets with UPI or bank accounts through auto-recharge options to ensure uninterrupted service.

The ministry has reiterated that FASTag remains the official toll collection method and advised motorists to keep their tags recharged through various payment channels including UPI, net banking, and mobile apps.