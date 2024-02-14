Govt dithers on subsidy, EV makers fear losing fame
Summary
- Automakers are lining up affordable vehicles, slashing prices to lure buyers as sales stagnate
NEW DELHI : The government has yet to take a call on whether to extend the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) incentives beyond 31 March, two officials privy to the discussions said, even as electric vehicle makers seek certainty on continuation of the scheme that aims to promote clean mobility in the country.