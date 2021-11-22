Addressing virtually an event organised by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC), Nitin Gadkari further said he is also trying to encourage use of 50% ethanol in aviation fuel
The government is encouraging adoption of electric vehicles and use of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen, but it will not stop registration of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.
