Govt encouraging EVs but will not stop registration of ICE vehicles: Gadkari

1 min read.09:11 PM ISTPTI
Addressing virtually an event organised by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC), Nitin Gadkari further said he is also trying to encourage use of 50% ethanol in aviation fuel
The government is encouraging adoption of electric vehicles and use of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen, but it will not stop registration of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.
Addressing virtually an event organised by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC), Gadkari further said he is also trying to encourage use of 50% ethanol in aviation fuel.