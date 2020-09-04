Govt is open to changing regulations for auto sector, says Gadkari

The government is open to receiving suggestions from the industry and tweaking rules and regulations with respect to manufacturing of automobile, road transport and highways ministry Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

“If you have any legal, logical ethical point, where you feel that the government should rectify out rules and regulations, we are open and ready for discussion," Gadkari said.

Speaking at the 60th Annual Convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the minister called for more coordination between the government and the industry. Towards this, the government can set up a think tank comprising retired bureaucrats and officials from the automobile industry, to advice the ministry and the industry on policy issues.

“Is it possible to have a platform with retired, impartial officials from the automobile industry and retired government officials. The government and the industry can take advice from them. Then it can be easy for us because government has one point of view and the industry has another," he said.

The minister urged the industry to increase use of alternative fuels, such ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, and adopt electric vehicles, which will not only cut massive fuel import bill, but also reduce pollution.

“We will try to bring about an integrated fuel roadmap defining phase-wise introduction of different fuel options and supporting infrastructure…The government has taken a decision that the companies with a worth of more than ₹250 crore can start their own petrol/diesels pumps but the condition is that they should have alternative fuel pumps also," he said.

He further said that the future of mobility demands integration with infrastructure. Accordingly, all highways and expressways are being made with demarcated roads and lane markings, suitable for implementation of advanced driver assist technologies.

