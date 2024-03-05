Govt likely to consider tax cuts on flex-fuel vehicles
The ministry of road transport has been pushing automakers to manufacture flex-fuel vehicles as the government targets use of cleaner fuels, aiming to reduce dependence on oil imports.
New Delhi: The Union government is considering a demand for reducing taxes on flex-fuel, or dual-fuel, vehicles, a move that could accelerate the push for cleaner transportation.
