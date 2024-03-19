Govt mulls legal action against Hero Electric, Okinawa, Benling for alleged FAME subsidy fraud. CBI, ED to probe
Despite repeated attempts by the Ministry of Heavy Industries to recover the disputed amounts, companies like Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and Benling India have allegedly failed to repay the subsidies they claimed incorrectly
The Indian government is evaluating the possibility of taking legal action against several electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. The manufacturers are accused of fraudulently claiming subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, according to an Economic Times report.