Govt notifies new standards for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

The road transport and highways ministry on Thursday notified new standards for safety evaluation of environment friendly hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles.

“The ministry of road transport and highways has notified the standards for safety evaluation of vehicles being propelled by hydrogen fuel cells through an amendment to central motor vehicles rules, 1989," an official statement said, adding that these standards are at par with international standards.

Prospective manufacturer and suppliers of such vehicles have the standards available for the testing of such vehicles.

“This would facilitate the promotion of Hydrogen Fuel Cell based vehicles in the country which are futuristic, energy efficient and environment friendly, while being compliant to international standards," Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

The government has been trying to push adoption of electric mobility as well as clean, alternative fuels, including ethanol, methanol, bio diesel, as one of its ways to reduce pollution and cut massive fuel import bill.

Last month, the transport ministry had issued a draft notification to include hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (CNG) as an automobile fuel, in its attempt to promote green fuel for automobiles in the country.

