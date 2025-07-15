Govt planning incentive scheme to buoy auto parts exports amid Trump tariff shock
Manas Pimpalkhare , Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 15 Jul 2025, 09:05 AM IST
As part of the scheme, the government might consider incentivising manufacturing of specific auto parts that are exported the most such as engine components. Moreover, specific export-oriented fiscal sops might also be introduced.
New Delhi: The government has started working on an incentive scheme to boost exports for India's $111-billion automotive components industry amid trade uncertainties unleashed by American president Donald Trump's steep import tariff, three people aware of the development said.
