The government's move comes in the backdrop of NITI Aayog's recommendations in April this year for boosting exports of India's auto parts industry. NITI Aayog recommended fiscal incentives to manufacturers to boost their operational and capital expenditure to achieve scale in making engine cylinders, valves and pistons and to procure tools and dies. In a report, the top government policy think tank stated that there should be efforts to attract overseas talent and motivate high-level talent to return to India, as a part of non-fiscal skilling incentives.